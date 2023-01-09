W20 conducts public outreach program for women in Jammu

JAMMU, Jan 8: Dr Sandhya Purecha, Chair W20, conducted a public outreach program at Hari Niwas Palace, here today to address over 200 women from rural Jammu which included SHGs, rural entrepreneurs and Sarpanchs.

In attendance were a large number of women from diverse fields ranging from women entrepreneurs, women in services, doctors, lecturers, NGOs, educationists, public services and start ups. The outreach program was organized by Ritu Singh, founding chairperson of FICCI FLO JKL and was supported by The Ashok Kapur Foundation.Chief guest on the occasion, Dr Sandhya Purecha, in her key note address touched upon all areas of the outreach by W20 for the region. She carried forward the mission for W20 by emphasizing on all the key areas of women engagement namely Grassroots Women Leadership, Women Entrepreneurship, Bridging the Gender Digital Divide, Creating Pathways through Education & Skill Development and Climate Change.

Guests of honor Indu Kanwal Chib (Director JKRLM) highlighted the potential of 6,00,000 women that come under the aegis of her organization and assured the chair of W20 for a fruitful engagement. She assured her full support to all the women present and emphasized on scaling the collaboration to bigger heights.

Another guest of honour, Anoo Malhotra (Director, Industries and Commerce) gave insightful suggestions for the program, assuring of giving full support to women of the region.

Dr Ritu Singh, in her welcome address, gave presentation on all areas that can be worked on the agenda of W20. She also showcased works done by the SHGs from villages of block Bhalwal and Katra under her directive.

Other eminent speakers of the program were Khushboo Mattoo, Dr Nazia Rasool Lattifi, Ridhima Arora, Shivani Vaid, Pooja Kapur, Ritika Trehan, Adishree Singh, Parakh Jain, Swati Dadheechi, Dr Mitali Gupta, Neetu Bali, Kritika Khanna and Neha Mahajan from Rural Jammu, president of SHG- Anita Kumari, Sarpanch Premlata, Bimla Devi from Domana and Chanchla Devi from Bhalwal.

On the occasion, 15 women from rural Jammu were given certificates for completion of Beauty, Makeup and Hair courses undertaken by them under project ‘Asha’ by FICCI FLO JKL and Ritika Trehan’s ‘Looks Saloon’.