back to top
Search
    IndiaVoting essential to ensure right people are in power: Mayawati urges Jammu...
    IndiaJammu KashmirJK Assembly Elections

    Voting essential to ensure right people are in power: Mayawati urges Jammu and Kashmir voters

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Lucknow, Oct 1: BSP president Mayawati on Tuesday appealed to all voters in and to cast their votes for the third and final phase of the assembly elections “to ensure that the right people are in power”.

    The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is among the parties contesting the assembly polls being held after almost a decade in Jammu and Kashmir and the first time since abrogation of Article 370.
    “An appeal to all voters to vote enthusiastically in the third and final phase of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections being held today, so that in this election being held after a long time, the right people can have a share in power, for which a lot of voting is necessary. First vote, then refreshment,” Mayawati posted on X in Hindi.
    Voting commenced on Tuesday for the third and final phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, covering 40 seats across seven districts, including the winter capital Jammu. (Agencies)

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    J&K Elections-2024: Over 11.6% voter turnout recorded upto 9:00 am
    Next article
    Remember this election is about self-respect, rights of J&K people: Rahul Gandhi
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    “Full majority government of BJP will be formed”, Asserts BJP candidate Devender Rana

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu, Oct 1: BJP candidate from Nagrota Assembly seat,...

    Brisk voting in final phase of J&K assembly polls, Long queues at polling stations

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu/Srinagar, Oct 1: Voters on Tuesday queued up outside...

    Situation stable but not normal: Army Chief on eastern Ladakh standoff

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Oct 1: The situation along the Line...

    Jk Polls final phase: J&K records 28.12% voter turnout till 11 am

    Northlines Northlines -
    SRINAGAR, Oct 1: “With the polling gaining momentum with...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    “Full majority government of BJP will be formed”, Asserts BJP candidate...

    Brisk voting in final phase of J&K assembly polls, Long queues...

    Situation stable but not normal: Army Chief on eastern Ladakh standoff