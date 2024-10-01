Voting essential to ensure right people are in power: Mayawati urges Jammu and Kashmir voters

Lucknow, Oct 1: BSP president Mayawati on Tuesday appealed to all voters in Jammu and Kashmir to cast their votes for the third and final phase of the assembly elections “to ensure that the right people are in power”.



The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is among the parties contesting the assembly polls being held after almost a decade in Jammu and Kashmir and the first time since abrogation of Article 370.

“An appeal to all voters to vote enthusiastically in the third and final phase of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections being held today, so that in this election being held after a long time, the right people can have a share in power, for which a lot of voting is necessary. First vote, then refreshment,” Mayawati posted on X in Hindi.

Voting commenced on Tuesday for the third and final phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, covering 40 seats across seven districts, including the winter capital Jammu. (Agencies)