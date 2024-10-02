back to top
Search
    Jammu KashmirVoters' zeal testimony to vibrant democracy: LG Sinha
    Jammu KashmirKashmirToday's Stories

    Voters’ zeal testimony to vibrant democracy: LG Sinha

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Srinagar, Oct 1: and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha congratulated the voters of the third phase of assembly elections for the record turnout, saying the enthusiasm shown by them is a testimony to the vibrant democracy.

    In a social media post, the LG said the great enthusiasm among the voters in all three phases to exercise their franchise is a testimony to vibrant democracy in J&K and people's faith in democratic values.

    “Congratulations to the people for a record turnout in the final phase of Assembly Elections. I applaud the tireless efforts of election officials, district admin, JKP & our security forces for successfully conducting multi-phased polls & strengthening the pillars of democracy,” Sinha posted on X.

    “Great enthusiasm among voters in all three phases to exercise their franchise is a testimony to vibrant democracy in J&K and people's faith in democratic values. Transparent, free & fair assembly polls 2024 will be written in golden letters in the history of J&K elections,” he added.

     

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Record 68.72 pc voter turnout in last phase of J&K Assembly Polls
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Record 68.72 pc voter turnout in last phase of J&K Assembly Polls

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu Tawi/Srinagar, Oct 1: The final phase of polling...

    Situation stable but not normal: Army Chief on Eastern Ladakh Standoff

    Northlines Northlines -
    NEW DELHI, Oct 1: The situation along the Line...

    Cyber attacks major threat to national security: President Murmu

    Northlines Northlines -
    NEW DELHI, Oct 1: President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday...

    Sheikh Rashid’s bail extended till Oct 12: Lawyer

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Oct 1: A Delhi court on Tuesday...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Record 68.72 pc voter turnout in last phase of J&K Assembly...

    Situation stable but not normal: Army Chief on Eastern Ladakh Standoff

    Cyber attacks major threat to national security: President Murmu