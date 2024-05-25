back to top
Search
IndiaVoter Turnout Hits 50.72 Crore, Representing 66% of Eligible Voters, in First...
IndiaLatest NewsLok Sabha Elections

Voter Turnout Hits 50.72 Crore, Representing 66% of Eligible Voters, in First Five Phases of Lok Sabha Elections

By: Northlines

Date:

NEW DELHI, May 25: Of the 76.41 crore eligible voters in the first five phases of the Lok Sabha polls, as many as 50.72 crore people have cast their vote, according to data shared by the

has the largest electorate in the at 96.88 crore.
The EC data showed that 11 crore voters out of 16.64 crore total electors cast their vote in the first phase held on April 19 for 102 seats, the polling percentage being 66.14.
In the second phase held on April 26 for 88 seats, the polling percentage was 66.71 with 10.58 crore people out of the total 15.86 crore eligible voters casting their vote.
The third phase of the polls on May 7 for 94 seats saw as many as 11.32 crore of the 17.24 crore eligible voters exercising their franchise, a polling percentage of 65.68.
In the fourth phase of the polls on May 13 for 96 seats, as many as 12.25 crore crore voters out of the total of 17.71 crore electors cast their votes, with the polling percentage being 66.71.
The fifth phase of the polls on May 20 for 49 seats, the polling percentage was 62.20 as 5.57 crore of the 8.96 crore eligible voters exercised their franchise.
The poll panel came out with the absolute number of voters on its own a day after the Supreme Court refused to issue directions to it on an NGO's plea for uploading polling booth-wise voter turnout data on its website.
Electors are those who are part of the electoral roll and eligible to voters. Voters are those who actually cast their vote in an election.
The EC said it has decided to further expand the format of turnout data to include the absolute number of voters in every parliamentary constituency.Election Commission on Saturday.

Previous article
Long Lines Form in South Kashmir as Voters, Including Kin of Terrorists, Exercise Their Right to Vote.
Next article
Anantnag-Rajouri LS Seat: Non-Migrant Kashmiri Pandits Report Absence of Names from Voters’ List
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

J&K BJP Chief Casts Vote in Rajouri, Praises People for Upholding Democracy

Northlines Northlines -
JAMMU, May 25:J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina on Saturday...

Anantnag-Rajouri LS Seat: Non-Migrant Kashmiri Pandits Report Absence of Names from Voters’ List

Northlines Northlines -
MATTAN (J-K), May 25: Many non-migrant Kashmiri Pandits expressed...

Long Lines Form in South Kashmir as Voters, Including Kin of Terrorists, Exercise Their Right to Vote.

Northlines Northlines -
Shopian/Kulgam, May 25: In a remarkable display of resilience...

Tensions Rise as Six Injured in Clash Outside Polling Booth in J&K’s Poonch During Lok Sabha Elections.

Northlines Northlines -
Mendhar/Jammu, May 25: Six persons including four women suffered...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

J&K BJP Chief Casts Vote in Rajouri, Praises People for Upholding...

Anantnag-Rajouri LS Seat: Non-Migrant Kashmiri Pandits Report Absence of Names from...

Long Lines Form in South Kashmir as Voters, Including Kin of...