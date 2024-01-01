Volleyball tournament organised by Police in Sopore, concludes

NL Corresspondent

Sopore Jan 01: The volleyball tournament organised by Police in Sopore concluded today at DPL Sopore. 08 teams participated in the tournament and the final match was played between Spiker Punch Seer and Sangrama Vollyball Club which was won by Spiker Punch Seer.

On the occasion, Additional Deputy Commissioner Sopore Shri Shabir Ahmad Raina-JKAS was chief guest. ADC Sopore alongwith DySP DAR Sopore Dr. Hilal Ahmad Hilal-JKPS distributed cash prizes, trophies to the Winner and Runner up teams.

While interaction with the participants after the culmination of the presentation ceremony, ADC Sopore expressed immense happiness with the sports activities being conducted in the Police from time to time.

A medal was also presented to the Takando Gold medallist from Sopore, Sofia Hilal who was also present on the occasion. It's pertinent to mention here that Sofia Hilal is sponsored by Sopore Police in collaboration with Sanctorum Public School Sopore under CSR.