Vistara temporarily reduces flights and uses bigger aircraft after crew shortage leads to mass cancellations and delays

According to industry sources, numerous Vistara pilots did not report to work on Monday, ostensibly to register their protest against the new pay structure that is in line with that of the Tata group's flagship airline Air India. Vistara is set to merge with Air India.

With a large number of its flights cancelled and delayed on Monday amid a protest by its pilots, Tata group airline Vistara has decided to temporarily curtail its daily flight schedule, apart from deploying larger aircraft on select domestic routes in order to combine flights.

