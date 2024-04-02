Search
BusinessVistara temporarily reduces flights and uses bigger aircraft after crew shortage leads...
Business

Vistara temporarily reduces flights and uses bigger aircraft after crew shortage leads to mass cancellations and delays

By: Northlines

Date:

According to industry sources, numerous Vistara pilots did not report to work on Monday, ostensibly to register their protest against the new pay structure that is in line with that of the Tata group's flagship airline Air . Vistara is set to merge with Air India.

With a large number of its flights cancelled and delayed on Monday amid a protest by its pilots, Tata group airline Vistara has decided to temporarily curtail its daily flight schedule, apart from deploying larger aircraft on select domestic routes in order to combine flights.

According to industry sources, numerous Vistara pilots did not report to work on Monday, ostensibly to register their protest against the new pay structure that is in line with that of the Tata group's flagship airline Air India. Vistara is set to merge with Air India.

Previous article
Byju’s blames foreign investors’ orders for delaying March salaries again, assures payment by April 8
Next article
Israel-Hamas war winds down after immense suffering reveals humanity’s shared hopes
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Byju’s blames foreign investors’ orders for delaying March salaries again, assures payment by April 8

Northlines Northlines -
"Byju's Faces Salary Delay Issues Again Due to Foreign...

PM Modi outlines growth focus for RBI in next term including emerging sectors like space tech, green energy

Northlines Northlines -
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with senior officials of...

Explainer: Gold hits all-time high, reasons why yellow metal is shining bright

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi : In a country like India, gold...

Adani, JSW, PSA looking to bag Rs 7K cr Tuticorin project

Northlines Northlines -
Agencies A Rs 7,056 crore outer harbour project by VO...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Second case of human bird flu infection emerges from Texas as...

Japan’s Imperial Family Launches Instagram Account to Connect With Younger Generations

Israel-Hamas war winds down after immense suffering reveals humanity’s shared hopes