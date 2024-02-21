Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma welcome baby boy ‘Akaay’

New Delhi, Feb 21: Cricketer Virat Kohli and his wife, actor Anushka Sharma, on Tuesday announced the birth of their second child, a baby boy named Akaay.

Kohli made the announcement on Instagram, seeking blessings and good wishes, and requested people to respect their privacy.

“With abundant happiness and our hearts all of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay & Vamika's little brother into this world!” read the Instagram post.

Earlier, in February 2021, the couple was blessed with a daughter, whom they named Vamika.

Kohli had opted out of the ongoing Test series against England, citing personal reasons.