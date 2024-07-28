Viral video sparks debate over uncanny resemblance of Ranbir-Alia’s daughter Raha Kapoor to mom or grandfather

A recently surfaced video of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's daughter Raha Kapoor has fans engrossed in discussing her uncanny likeness to either her mother or maternal grandfather.

In the short clip, the little one is seen waiting outside her house for her father while interacting with photographers. Just shy of two years of age, she smiles sweetly and waves towards the camera. Ranbir soon joins her and the two take a stroll together hand-in-hand.

Raha's captivating looks have made her a favourite online since debuting publicly last Christmas. Netizens cannot get enough of her charm and innocence. Many swoon over her resemblance to Alia, noticing similar bone structure and features. However, others point towards a striking semblance with legendary actor Rishi Kapoor in her face and demeanour.

Ranbir's sister had earlier commented on Raha taking after both her mother and grandfather. This new video has further fuelled the debate as viewers examine her closely. Comments flood with contrasting views, with some tilting towards Alia and others convinced it's Rishi that she mirrors.

Fans adore glimpses of the rising star's everyday moments. Her charm and cuteness never fail to delight audiences online. The video offers a heartwarming peek into Raha enjoying family time and bringing smiles on faces with her blossoming presence.