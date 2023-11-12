Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra to begin from Nov 15 in J&K; CS

NEW DELHI, Nov 11: The Chief Secretary, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, today reviewed the preparations being made for the first phase of Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, which will commence in Jammu and Kashmir from November 15th from the snow-prone tribal areas of Rajouri and Bandipora districts. The Yatra will begin in the remaining districts on November 20th.

As per schedule, the Yatra will begin from the tribal regions of Budhal and Gurez in Rajouri and Bandipora districts, respectively. In view of the weather forecast of light to moderate snowfall in the region, the Chief Secretary asked the Administrative Secretary, Tribal Affairs Department and concerned Deputy Commissioners of the two districts to finalize the route of the Yatra and arrange for all necessary facilities to ensure its smooth conduct.

The Chief Secretary directed cooperation among various executing agencies towards organizing a successful Yatra. The Deputy Commissioners were asked to share the finalized route plans with the concerned District Superintendents for making fool-proof security arrangements. They were also instructed to set up district control rooms to monitor all events and provide assistance as needed.

As part of the Yatra initiative, the progress will be continuously monitored through a real-time IT portal and a mobile-responsive platform. The portal will capture information such as the details of the staff who have been deputed, the geo-coordinates of the events, a calendar of events, and the route map. Additionally, the mobile platform will be used to monitor public participation and feedback. Dr. Mehta directed the district administrations to ensure that the deputed personnel receive proper training and orientation to make the most of this opportunity and to effectively saturate all individual-benefit schemes.

The Yatra aims to reaffirm commitment for a developed India by 2047, besides reach out to the vulnerable populations to saturate various Centrally Sponsored Schemes. Some of such schemes are Ayushman Bharat, PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, PM Awas Yojana, PM Ujjawala Yojana, PM Kisan Saman, Jal Jeevan Mission, Jan DHan Yojana, Atal Pension Yojana, Kisan Credit Card, PM Pranam, PM Poshan Abhiyan, among others.

It was informed that the Government of India is providing107 mobile IEC vans to cover 4291 Panchayats of Jammu and Kashmir in 20 days. The Yatra will also pass through 78 towns where the focus areas will be PM SvaNidhi, PM Vishwakarma, PM Mudra Yojana, PM e-Seva, Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT), RCS: UDAN, Vande Bharat Trains etc.

In recent times, J&K has been amongst the frontrunners, with Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav being the most recent one, where it was adjudged best performing State &UT on 31st October. The Chief Secretary emphasized on maintaining the same momentum in development process and expressed hope that J&K shall again be amongst best performers.