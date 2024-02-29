Vikramaditya Singh’s fresh stance over ‘not taking back resignation till…’ as CM Sukhu calls ‘informal breakfast meeting’ of all Congress MLAs in Shimla

Shimla, Feb 29: Vikramaditya Singh, son of six-time chief minister Virbhadra Singh–who had tendered his resignation as PWD minister–has said that he has not taken back his resignation and will not do so unless the Congress observers put forth their final decision.

The Congress top brass have rushed Bhupinder Singh Hooda and DK Shivakumar to Shimla to hold parleys with members of the party which is facing loss of support and risks losing power in the state.

They have been asked to engage with the disgruntled MLAs, including the six MLAs, who are learnt to be “disappointed” with the working style of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and are seeking his replacement. They held a one-on- one talk with the Congress MLAs and are scheduled to meet them again on Thursday.



Speaking to the media, Vikramaditya said: “There is a difference between taking back the resignation and not pressing for its acceptance until a final outcome emerges from the ongoing dialogue and the efforts of the central observers. We have had a round of discussions with the central observers and have briefed them on the present situation. Till the final outcome (of the placatory efforts of the central observers), I won't press my resignation.”

On the prevailing political crisis in the state, Singh said the six rebel MLAs, who cross-voted for the BJP candidate in the Rajya Sabha election, are responsible for the situation and not him.



Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday called a ‘breakfast meeting' of all Congress MLAs in Shimla.

“It is an important meeting. Let's see what happens…This is an informal meeting,” party MLA Ashish Butail.



Congress MLA Sudarshan Singh Bablu said, “The CM has called everyone for breakfast. Let's see what discussions are taking place…We received the message last night. Our Government will continue under the leadership of the Chief Minister.”



Late at night, state Congress chief Pratibha Singh said, “You all know that after the formation of the government, some things were not going well. We had informed the party high command about this. More than a year has passed but no decision has been taken and due to which we are facing such a situation. Vikramaditya Singh has not resigned from the party> He has said that he has resigned, though the Chief Minister has not accepted it. This is for those who have come as observers. It's up to them to decide what to do about it…let's see what happens.”