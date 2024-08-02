back to top
Search
    BusinessVice President Harris calls herself "President" by mistake, draws wild cheers
    Business

    Vice President Harris calls herself “President” by mistake, draws wild cheers

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    In a surprising moment during a recent speech, Vice President Kamala Harris called herself “President” instead of her actual title. While addressing a crowd in Illinois to promote the Biden administration's legislative agenda, the Vice President paused briefly before correcting herself. But it was that brief slip that sent the audience into an uproar of cheers and applause.

    Harris was recounting the progress the current administration has made on various issues like infrastructure, healthcare and more. In the middle of her remarks highlighting the work, she said “When I was… and I'm not yet…” before smiling and continuing “Vice President.” Upon realizing her mistake, the crowd erupted with enthusiasm at the idea of Harris attaining the highest office, even if just a momentary lapse.

    While slip-ups in titles can happen to anyone addressing lengthy speeches, the reaction showed how impactful it was for those witnessing it firsthand. As the first female Vice President in American history, Harris has already broken through many barriers. Though unintentional, her brief referring to herself as “President” likely excited supporters with the idea of further progress yet to come.

    Overall, it served as a lighthearted moment during her otherwise serious address on policy. The Vice President took it in stride as well, flashing a smile at the crowd appreciating their positive response to her accidental touting of an elevated title, if only for a few seconds.

    Previous article
    Government to Review Future of Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme in September after Duty Cut on Gold Imports
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Government to Review Future of Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme in September after Duty Cut on Gold Imports

    Northlines Northlines -
    Govt to Review Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme in Light...

    Infosys to Present Case to Central GST Authority on Withdrawn Karnataka Notice

    Northlines Northlines -
    Tech Giant to Respond to Central Tax Authorities on...

    Life Insurance Hacks: Tips to Maximise Your Coverage

    Northlines Northlines -
    With life constantly evolving, you must review your life...

    Adani Energy Raises Over $1 Billion in Private Share Placement

    Northlines Northlines -
    Adani Energy Raises Over $1 Billion Through Private Placement In...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Government to Review Future of Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme in September...

    Infosys to Present Case to Central GST Authority on Withdrawn Karnataka...

    Police arrests 651 drug peddlers in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla