Vice President Harris calls herself “President” by mistake, draws wild cheers

In a surprising moment during a recent speech, Vice President Kamala Harris called herself “President” instead of her actual title. While addressing a crowd in Illinois to promote the Biden administration's legislative agenda, the Vice President paused briefly before correcting herself. But it was that brief slip that sent the audience into an uproar of cheers and applause.

Harris was recounting the progress the current administration has made on various issues like infrastructure, healthcare and more. In the middle of her remarks highlighting the work, she said “When I was… and I'm not yet…” before smiling and continuing “Vice President.” Upon realizing her mistake, the crowd erupted with enthusiasm at the idea of Harris attaining the highest office, even if just a momentary lapse.

While slip-ups in titles can happen to anyone addressing lengthy speeches, the reaction showed how impactful it was for those witnessing it firsthand. As the first female Vice President in American history, Harris has already broken through many barriers. Though unintentional, her brief referring to herself as “President” likely excited supporters with the idea of further progress yet to come.

Overall, it served as a lighthearted moment during her otherwise serious address on policy. The Vice President took it in stride as well, flashing a smile at the crowd appreciating their positive response to her accidental touting of an elevated title, if only for a few seconds.