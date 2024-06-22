Vibrant business environment created in J&K to transform UT: LG Sinha

‘86 lakh tourists visit J&K between Jan to May against 80 lakh last year'

Srinagar, Jun 21: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Friday said that a vibrant business environment has been created in Jammu and Kashmir with emphasis on various sectors for the progress in economy of the Union Territory.

Sinha was addressing the participants in Jammu and Kashmir Trade Show 2024, in which scores of the entrepreneurs, businessmen and artisans had participated. He said that such a kind of environment didn't exist in Jammu and Kashmir before. Sinha said the particular sector is playing a vital role in transforming Jammu and Kashmir.

“A vibrant environment for business has been created in Jammu and Kashmir. Every craft is being provided to a global market. We have given emphasis on unique sectors for the progress of the economy of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

Sinha said the trade show is an indication of a ‘big positive change' that Jammu and Kashmir has been witnessing over the last few years.

“Trade show in Srinagar and the participation of businessmen and buyers from various states and countries is an indication of a positive change in Jammu and Kashmir. This trade show serves as a platform between craftsmen of Jammu and Kashmir and the rest of the world to connect with each other. The buyers who came from different countries have a role to give an identity to the rich craft of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

“Artisans from 13 states are participating in this event. Buyers from different countries too are participating and we are expecting more international buyers to attend the trade show,” Sinha added.

The Lieutenant Governor said the handicrafts and handloom and agriculture department has been scripting success with enough youth getting associated with these sectors.

“Because of the adverse situation, our artisans have suffered a lot in the past. They are the driving force of Jammu and Kashmir. In the last five years, Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed a change with more entrepreneurs coming up in different fields. The government took a reform, perform and transform initiative to give a boost to the handicraft, handloom, agriculture and processed food industries,” he said.

Sinha said the government took various initiatives to lure youth towards the historic crafts of Jammu and Kashmir.

“Scheme like the Karkhandar scheme has succeeded in uplifting our craftsmen. Last year in June, we had 32 new crafts notified and now the registered crafts have gone up to 60. We have 3,80,000 registered artisans out of which 76000 are associated with Pashmina and 55000 with carpet weaving.”

Saying that 17 crafts have been issued a GI tag, Sinha said that the government is now focusing to groom the cricket bat industry of Kashmir.

“Demand for wooden cricket bats has grown both in the national and international market. We are hoping for further growth in the industry in coming years,” he said.

The lieutenant governor said the booming tourism industry is equally benefiting the handicrafts and handloom and agriculture sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

“Last year during January to May, 80 lakh tourists visited. Now we have already received more than 86 lakh tourists. The record tourist flow is progressing our handicrafts and handloom sectors,” he said.

On Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ongoing visit to Jammu and Kashmir, Sinha said Jammu and Kashmir is getting promotion through Modi's participation in Yoga session in Srinagar.

“The message for health and wellness from the Prime Minister has gone to the world from Srinagar. Centuries old Yoga is getting recognition worldwide and people are now talking of Jammu and Kashmir after the Prime Minister participated in the Yoga session on the bank of Dal Lake,” he said.

Sinha said holistic agriculture development programmes will create more entrepreneurs in the agriculture sector in coming years.

“Badalta Jammu Kashmir is not merely a slogan but the result of dedication and hard work of our artisans and farmers,” he said.