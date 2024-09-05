back to top
Search
    Life StyleVeteran actor Rajesh Khanna opened up about resorting to alcohol after facing...
    Life Style

    Veteran actor Rajesh Khanna opened up about resorting to alcohol after facing career decline

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Veteran Actor Opened Up About Turning To Alcohol After Facing Career Decline

    Rajesh Khanna, one of the biggest stars of the 1960s-70s, had once revealed how he coped with failure after going through a downturn in his career. In a candid interview given to a publication in 1990, the iconic actor spoke about resorting to consuming alcohol to deal with professional setbacks.

    Khanna acknowledged that immense success early on had changed him as a person. However, he wasn't prepared to handle failure when his films started performing poorly. Recalling a difficult night, he said after seven consecutive flops, emotions overwhelmed him while alone on his terrace during heavy rain.

    His wife at the time was alarmed to see his state and rushed to aid, thinking he had lost his mind. Khanna accepted that like everyone, he too struggled with difficult moments. Turning to drinking provided temporary relief but deeper issues needed addressing for long term well-being, something he seemed to realize later on.

    Why individuals cope this way during professional hardships largely stems from deriving immense self-worth from work. Absence of other fulfillment sources and genetic traits affecting choice of coping mechanisms also impact turning to substances. While instant solace is found, negative patterns surface without resolving underlying problems.

    Healthier options exist like acknowledging uncomfortable feelings, seeking social support, diversifying self-definition and choosing purpose-driven activities. Replacing triggers with positive habits and therapy aid working through challenges soberly. With awareness and effort, people can certainly overcome dependency and come out stronger during testing professional phases of life.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Nicole Kidman Shines in Gripping Netflix Limited Series “The Perfect Couple”
    Next article
    Debate Grows as Governments Grapple with Regulating Powerful Artificial Intelligence
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Actress promotes simple exercises to relieve frozen shoulder pain

    Northlines Northlines -
    Actress promotes exercises to ease frozen shoulder pain Frozen shoulder,...

    Why teaching children body safety and consent from an early age is important

    Northlines Northlines -
    Why teaching children about 'appropriate' and 'inappropriate' touch should...

    Bollywood star opens up about emotional challenges navigating IVF to start a family

    Northlines Northlines -
    'Actor opens up about emotional challenges of IVF treatment' One...

    Deepika Padukone stuns in black Sabyasachi ensemble for pregnancy photoshoot

    Northlines Northlines -
    Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, who is expecting her first...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    EC notifies 3rd phase of J K Assembly elections

    Interpol issued 100 Red Notices on India’s request in 2023, highest...

    PM Modi discusses ways to boost bilateral cooperation with Singapore Prez