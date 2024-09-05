Veteran actor Rajesh Khanna opened up about resorting to alcohol after facing career decline

Veteran Actor Opened Up About Turning To Alcohol After Facing Career Decline

Rajesh Khanna, one of the biggest Bollywood stars of the 1960s-70s, had once revealed how he coped with failure after going through a downturn in his career. In a candid interview given to a publication in 1990, the iconic actor spoke about resorting to consuming alcohol to deal with professional setbacks.

Khanna acknowledged that immense success early on had changed him as a person. However, he wasn't prepared to handle failure when his films started performing poorly. Recalling a difficult night, he said after seven consecutive flops, emotions overwhelmed him while alone on his terrace during heavy rain.

His wife at the time was alarmed to see his state and rushed to aid, thinking he had lost his mind. Khanna accepted that like everyone, he too struggled with difficult moments. Turning to drinking provided temporary relief but deeper issues needed addressing for long term well-being, something he seemed to realize later on.

Why individuals cope this way during professional hardships largely stems from deriving immense self-worth from work. Absence of other fulfillment sources and genetic traits affecting choice of coping mechanisms also impact turning to substances. While instant solace is found, negative patterns surface without resolving underlying problems.

Healthier options exist like acknowledging uncomfortable feelings, seeking social support, diversifying self-definition and choosing purpose-driven activities. Replacing triggers with positive habits and therapy aid working through challenges soberly. With awareness and effort, people can certainly overcome dependency and come out stronger during testing professional phases of life.