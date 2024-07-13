back to top
Search
    IndiaVesting More Powers In LG Means J&K Statehood Still Away: Congress
    IndiaLatest NewsLead News

    Vesting More Powers In LG Means J&K Statehood Still Away: Congress

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    New Delhi, Jul 13: On the Centre vesting more powers in the Lieutenant Governor of and , the Congress on Saturday said it can only mean that full-fledged statehood for J&K is unlikely in the immediate future.

    The Centre has increased the remit of J-K LG on matters related to decisions on police, officers of all- services such as the IAS and the IPS, and sanctioning prosecution in various cases.
    The powers were given to the LG by the Union home ministry on Friday through an amendment to the rules issued under the Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, which was enacted for the bifurcation of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir into Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and , while abrogating Article 370.
    In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, “The only meaning that can be drawn from this notification is that full-fledged statehood for J&K does not seem likely in the immediate future.”
    He said that there has been a consensus across political parties that J-K must immediately become a full-fledged state of the Indian Union once again.
    “The self-anointed non-biological PM is on record saying that full-fledged statehood would be restored to J&K, which had been reduced to a Union Territory in August 2019,” Ramesh said.
    “The Supreme Court had mandated that elections to the J&K Assembly should be held by September 30th, 2024,” he added.
    Last night, the Ministry of Home Affairs notified the amended Rules under Section 55 of the J&K Reorganisation Act, 2019, inserting new sections giving expanded powers to the LG, the Congress leader said.

    Previous article
    Transfers and Postings : J&K | 16 Inspectors Transferred
    Next article
    Jammu & Kashmir Political Parties Oppose Centre’s Move To Give More Powers To Lt Guv
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Ensure Security Arrangements For Peaceful Conduct Of Muhurram Events In Kashmir : IGP

    Northlines Northlines -
    SRINAGAR, Jul 13: Kashmir Inspector General of Police V...

    PM Modi says 8 crore jobs created in last 3-4 years

    Northlines Northlines -
    MUMBAI, July 13: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday...

    Advisor Bhatnagar Addresses 3rd Northern Regional Council Meeting Of CCI At Srinagar

    Northlines Northlines -
    SRINAGAR, July 13: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai...

    CS reviews Tourism Development Authorities; Asks to initiate strict action against violations

    Northlines Northlines -
    SRINAGAR, July 13: Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo, today held...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ensure Security Arrangements For Peaceful Conduct Of Muhurram Events In Kashmir...

    PM Modi says 8 crore jobs created in last 3-4 years

    Advisor Bhatnagar Addresses 3rd Northern Regional Council Meeting Of CCI At...