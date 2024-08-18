back to top
    Vedaa edges past Khel Khel Mein in close box office race thanks to star power of John Abraham and Sharvari

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    “Vedaa edges past Khel Khel Mein at the box office”

    The highly anticipated action thriller Vedaa, starring veterans John Abraham alongside newcomer Sharvari Wagh, has seen a steady performance at the box office since its release last week.

    According to reports from film trade analysts, Vedaa managed to collect an estimated Rs. 2.40 crore on its third day at the box office. This takes the film's total collection so far to Rs. 10.50 crore. While this may seem like a minor dip from opening day numbers, Vedaa has managed to surpass the three day total of Akshay Kumar's comedy-drama Khel Khel Mein, which currently stands at Rs. 9.95 crore.

    Both films saw a clash at the box office this week, with early estimates pointing to a close battle for numbers between the two projects. However, positive word-of-mouth for Vedaa's slick action sequences and fresh on-screen pair of John and Sharvari seems to have helped it edge past its competition. Night shows especially have seen higher occupancy for Vedaa across major centers like Bengaluru, Chennai, Pune and Hyderabad.

    Audiences have praised John Abraham's suave action avatar alongside newcomer Sharvari's impactful debut performance in the film. Their on-screen chemistry is being credited for attracting more eyeballs over the weekend. Vedaa has also performed well overseas, collecting an impressive Rs. 2 crore from markets. With its worldwide total now at Rs. 11.6 crore, the film seems on course for further growth.

    Only time will tell if Vedaa can maintain its momentum against other new releases in the coming weeks. But for now, John Abraham and Sharvari's prestigious project seems to have left rival Akshay Kumar's family entertainer behind in the thrilling battle at the box office. Fans are eagerly awaiting to see if this action-packed duo can continue their winning streak.

    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

