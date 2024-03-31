Search
VBA BREAKS UP MVA TIE-UP TALKS, TO SUPPORT TWO CONGRESS CANDIDATES

Another setback is being faced by the MVA, particularly the Congress, which has been pushing for a tie-up with Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA). Prakash Ambedkar has announced ending talks with the coalition. Instead, the grandson of Dr. BR Ambedkar has announced an alternative ‘coalition' of the VBA and community outfits and leaders like the OBC Mahasangh and Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil. The VBA chief announced a first list of eight candidates for seats in the Vidarbha division that go to polls in the first phase of the Lok Sabha election. Prakash Ambedkar, a former three-term MP from Akola, will be his party's candidate from that seat in this election. The VBA, however, has announced support to two Congress candidates – Vikas Thakare in Nagpur and to Shrimant Shri Shahu Shahaji Chhatrapati Maharaj, the 12th descendent of legendary Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, who is the Congress-MVA candidate. (IPA Service)

 

 

