Search
Latest NewsUS to revitalise partnership with allies like India amidst China's rise: Joe...
Latest NewsLead NewsWorld

US to revitalise partnership with allies like India amidst China’s rise: Joe Biden

By: Northlines

Date:

Washington, Mar 8: The US has revitalised its partnership with its allies and nations like , Australia and Japan, US President Joe Biden said on Thursday, amidst the rise of China, which he said is indulging in “unfair economic practices” and endangering peace across the Taiwan Strait.

Biden, 81, in his final State of the Union Address before a joint session of the US Congress, said the US wants competition with China, but not conflict.

Biden, seeking re-election in November, said America is in a stronger position to win the competition for the 21st Century against China.

“We are standing up against China's unfair economic practice, standing up for peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. We revitalised our partnership with allies and the Pacific, India. Australia, Japan, South and South Korea,” Biden, a Democrat, said.

China considers Taiwan as its breakaway province and insists it should be unified with the mainland, by force if necessary. Taiwan, however, sees itself as completely distinct from China.

China has been ramping up its military offensive against the self-ruled island of more than 23 million people, triggering global concerns including from the US.

He said he several times found his Republican fellow members saying that China is on the rise and America is falling behind.

“They've got it backwards. America is rising,” Biden said.

The US has the best in the , Biden said in his address watched by millions of Americans.

“Since I've come to office, our GDP is up. And our trade deficit with China is down to the lowest point in over a decade,” he said “I've made sure that the most advanced American technologies can't be used in China's weapons. Frankly, for all his tough talk on China, it never occurred to my predecessor to do that,” Biden said.

“And we're in a stronger position to win the competition for the 21st Century against China or anyone else for that matter,” said the president in his speech.

Following Super Tuesday, decks have become clear for a rematch between Biden and Trump in the November 5 presidential elections.

Biden, who is the oldest president of the US, also slammed his Republican rival and predecessor Donald Trump, 77, on several issues ranging from his recent comment on Russian President Vladimir Putin, immigration, the January 6 insurrection, abortion, and gun control.

Previous article
Rahul Gandhi Resumes Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Heads Towards Gujarat’s Panchmahal
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Rahul Gandhi Resumes Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Heads Towards Gujarat’s Panchmahal

Northlines Northlines -
DAHOD, Mar 8: On the second day of the...

Days Before It Announces Polls, EC To Meet Top MHA Officials

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Mar 8: Days before it announces schedule...

J&K | One Dead, 4 Injured As Vehicle Falls Into Gorge In Poonch Village

Northlines Northlines -
POONCH, Mar 8: One person was killed and four...

PM Modi Announces Cut In LPG Prices By Rs 100 On International Women’s Day

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Mar 8: In a big announcement on...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.