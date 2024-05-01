People who criticise Court Vacations don’t understand judges don’t have holidays on weekends: SC

New Delhi, May 1: The Supreme Court on Wednesday said people who criticise that the apex court and high courts take long vacations don’t understand that judges don’t have holidays even on Saturdays and Sundays.

The observation came from a bench of justices B R Gavai and Sandeep Mehta after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said those who criticise that top court and high courts take long vacations does not know how judges work.

The issue of vacation came up after the apex court, which posted the West Bengal matter for arguments on Thursday, told both the sides that arguments be concluded before the apex court goes on summer vacation, which will commence from May 20.

“All those who criticise that Supreme Court and high courts are on long vacations, they don’t know how judges work,” Mehta told the bench when it was hearing a lawsuit filed by the West Bengal government that has accused the CBI of going ahead with its probe without securing the prerequisite nod from the state.

“People who criticise, they don’t understand that we don’t have holidays on Saturdays and Sundays. There are other assignments, conferences,” Justice Gavai said.

Mehta, who was appearing for the Centre in the West Bengal matter, told the bench that judges of the top court deal with 50-60 cases on a daily basis and they deserve vacation.

“It is the toughest job in the country,” senior advocate Kapil Sibal, who was also appearing in the matter, said.

The bench said during vacations, the judges write judgements in cases heard by them.

“Long judgements have to be written during vacations,” the bench observed.

It said the judgement in the matter can then be written during the summer vacation.

“People who do not know the system, criticises it,” Mehta said. (Agencie