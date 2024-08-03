back to top
Search
    TechnologyUS government sues TikTok over allegations of illegal data collection from millions...
    Technology

    US government sues TikTok over allegations of illegal data collection from millions of child users

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    The US government has filed a lawsuit against popular short video platform TikTok and its parent company ByteDance alleging massive privacy violations of children on the platform. The lawsuit claims that TikTok failed to protect the privacy of minors and illegally collected personal information from users under the age of 13 without obtaining parental consent as required by law.

    The Children's Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) mandates that websites and online services aimed at children cannot collect any personal details from users below 13 years without explicit permission from parents. However, the lawsuit states that TikTok knowingly allowed creation of regular accounts by minors and gathered their personal data like location, , contacts etc without consent. If found guilty, TikTok can face hefty fines of up to $51,000 per violation per day as penalties.

    The Department of Justice filed the lawsuit joining hands with the Federal Trade Commission, with the goal of putting an end to “TikTok's unlawful invasions of children's privacy on a massive scale.” With over 170 million users in the US, TikTok collected extensive info about millions of American kids for years as per allegations. The legal action is part of the ongoing scrutiny of TikTok's data collection practices and ownership by Chinese parent company ByteDance.

    TikTok maintains it disagrees with the charges and has made continuous efforts to protect the privacy and safety of younger users. But government bodies insist the platform must take full responsibility and stricter measures to shield children from privacy risks online. The case could result in billions in fines for TikTok if the court finds violations on the massive scale alleged. It remains to be seen what outcome the legal battle yields in safeguarding children's data rights.

    Previous article
    Effective Stress Management Techniques to Foster Well-Being at Work
    Next article
    Russia leads India’s oil imports in July as Saudi shipments rebound
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Steve Jobs’ badge and first iPhone among 300 rare Apple artifacts up for auction

    Northlines Northlines -
    Rarest Apple Memorabilia up for Auction including Steve Jobs’...

    Tactical shooter Valorant launches on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles

    Northlines Northlines -
    Multiplayer first-person shooter Valorant, which was initially released for...

    Google rolls out Tab Compare, Smart History and Lens to Desktop Chrome

    Northlines Northlines -
    Google's popular Chrome browser is set to get some...

    German Robot Demonstrates Skills in Ironing, Vegetable-cutting and More

    Northlines Northlines -
    German Robot Demonstrates Impressive Home Skills German robotics company Neura...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Heroic young man loses life saving elderly woman in tragic Himachal...

    Himachal CM Announces Relief for Victims of Deadly Samej Village Cloudburst

    Major liquor smuggling racket unearthed in Haryana, consignment meant for Bihar...