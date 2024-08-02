back to top
    US, China, France, other countries express condolences over loss of lives in Kerala landslides

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    NEW DELHI: Several countries, including the US, China, Germany and the Netherlands on Friday offered condolences over the loss of lives in Wayanad landslides, even as Kerala struggled to come to terms with the tragedy. Over 200 people have died and 264 injured in the massive landslides that hit Wayanad district of the southern state three days ago, the district administration said.

    As Kerala, known over as a heaven with a tagline of ‘God's Own Country' struggled to come to terms with the aftermaths of the disaster, condolences poured in from many foreign countries. Foreign ministries or foreign ministers of various countries took to X to express solidarity with over the Wayanad tragedy.

    India has acknowledged the message of solidarity shared by these countries. “Saddened to learn of the massive landslides in the #Wayanad district, #Kerala which caused loss of lives, injuries & extensive damages. My deepest condolences & sincere sympathies to the bereaved families. @DrSJaishankar,” Ararat Mirzoyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, posted on X.

    External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in response to Mirzoyan's post wrote on X, “Thank you FM @AraratMirzoyan.” The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the UAE also posted on X in solidarity.

    “#UAE expresses solidarity with #India and conveys condolences over victims of landslides in Kerala,” it wrote. Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal acknowledged the message and said, “Thank you @mofauae. We appreciate your message of support and solidarity.”

    Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China also posted a message on X. “China expresses deep condolences over the lives lost in the massive landslides in the Indian state of #Kerala and heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families and the injured, and wish those who are injured speedy recovery,” the spokesperson wrote on the social media platform.

    Human Rights body slams sentencing of Chinese activists
