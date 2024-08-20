back to top
    India
    India
Latest News
Lead News

    UPSC cancels advertisement for lateral entry recruitment to bureaucracy

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    New Delhi, Aug 20: Amid a political row, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday cancelled its advertisement for lateral entry recruitment to bureaucracy following a request from the Centre.

     

    The UPSC had on August 17 issued a notification for recruiting 45 joint secretaries, directors and deputy secretaries through lateral entry — referred to as appointment of specialists (including those from the private sector) in the government departments.
    This move had ignited criticism from the opposition parties, which claimed it undermined the reservation rights of SCs, STs and OBCs.
    “It is for information of all concerned that the advertisement pertaining to lateral recruitment for 45 posts of the level of joint secretary/director/deputy secretary in different departments published in the Employment News, various newspapers and on the website of the Commission on 17th August, 2024 is cancelled as requested by the requisitioning authority,” read a cancellation notice by the UPSC.
    Earlier in the day, Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh wrote to UPSC chairperson Preeti Sudan and asked her to cancel the advertisement so that marginalised communities get their rightful representation in government services.

    CS takes stock of security, other arrangements for upcoming Assembly Polls
