back to top
Search
    IndiaUPI likely to grow further in several countries: RBI Governor
    India

    UPI likely to grow further in several countries: RBI Governor

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    NL Corresspondent

    BHUBANESWAR: Reserve Bank of Governor Shaktikanta Das said he is optimistic that the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) will grow further in several countries.

    Das, who is on a five-day visit to the state, said UPI is already present in many countries through QR codes and the linkage of fast payment systems, and discussions are underway with several other nations.

    “We expect this to grow further at the global level and internationalise in future,” he told reporters here on Friday evening.

    Speaking at an event in Mumbai on Wednesday, Das had said that notable progress in this direction has already been made with countries like Bhutan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Singapore, the UAE, Mauritius, Namibia, Peru, France and a few others for acceptance of RuPay cards and payments through the UPI network.

    These endeavours, he said, underscore collaborative efforts for the adoption of India's initiatives across the globe.

     

     

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Emami to acquire remaining 49.6% stake in ‘The Man Company’
    Next article
    “Slowing of GDP growth due to lower Govt spending, MCC”
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Darsh Dronobotics ties up with Trouvé Innovation Hub for development of hydrogen air taxi

    Northlines Northlines -
    Agencies NEW DELHI: Darsh Dronobotics Systems on Saturday announced its...

    “Slowing of GDP growth due to lower Govt spending, MCC”

    Northlines Northlines -
    NL Corresspondent BHUBANESWAR: The slowing of India’s economic growth to...

    Emami to acquire remaining 49.6% stake in ‘The Man Company’

    Northlines Northlines -
    NL Corresspondent NEW DELHI: Home-grown FMCG major Emami on Saturday...

    LIC ordered to pay Rs 50 lakh compensation for COVID-19 policy premium payer’s family

    Northlines Northlines -
    Agencies KOCHI (Kerala),: A district-level consumer disputes commission in Kerala...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Darsh Dronobotics ties up with Trouvé Innovation Hub for development of...

    “Slowing of GDP growth due to lower Govt spending, MCC”

    Emami to acquire remaining 49.6% stake in ‘The Man Company’