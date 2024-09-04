Unlike NC, PDP has done everything openly: Mehbooba

Srinagar, Sep 03: The former chief minister of erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chief, Mehbooba Mufti Tuesday said that her party has not done anything secretly like National Conference (NC).

She was reacting to the statement made by BJP leader Davinder Singh Rana during a news conference here.

Mehbooba said that the PDP was in direct contact with the centre when the coalition government was formed here in 2014, but NC has been doing the things secretly.

“Whatever Rana has uttered, he might be having the knowledge about it,” Mehbooba said, adding that the coalition government with BJP was formed with an aim to resolve the Kashmir issue. “However, any alliance with BJP from now onwards is not possible,” she said.

“I am the first and only chief minister who invited separatists for talks. Several Union Ministers visited the Hurriyat leaders, but they didn't open the doors,” she also said.

About the development in the southern part of Kashmir, she said it is PDP only, who has ensured the development of schools, colleges, AIIMS and other works.