Paralympian Sheetal, Rakesh become first Olympic medalists from J&K

‘PM, LG greet duo, they have demonstrated remarkable dexterity and determination'

Jammu Tawi, Sep 03 : Ace Archers' duo of Jammu and Kashmir Sheetal Devi and Rakesh Kumar have bagged a bronze medal in the compound open archery mixed team event.

The 39-year-old Rakesh Kumar hails from Katra, Reasi teamed up with 17-year-old Sheetal Devi from village of Loidhar, Kishtwar.

The duo defeated Italy's Matteo Bonacina and Eleonora Sarti 156-155 to clinch bronze, just a few minutes after India suffered a narrow loss to Iran in the semi-finals. India won bronze after the 17-year-old Sheetal's shot was upgraded following a revision. With just four arrows left, the Indians were trailing by a point with Sarti displaying awesome form even as her partner Bonacina struggled a bit. But the Indian pair held on to emerge winners in the end.

The duo has become first Olympic medalists from Jammu and Kashmir and interestingly it is only the second time that India has won a medal in Paralympics in archery.

Harvinder Singh bagged a bronze at the Tokyo edition of the Games three years ago. Coach Kuldeep Vedhwan praised their perseverance, especially highlighting the role of 17-year-old Sheetal, who became the first Indian woman to win an archery medal at the Paralympics.

This win also makes her one of the youngest medalists in India's Paralympic history. The victory is even more significant when considering the personal challenges faced by both archers.

ABOUT SHEETAL DEVI

Born in 2007 with Phocomelia, a rare congenital disorder that results in underdeveloped limbs, has overcome immense physical challenges to become a top-tier archer. Her arms did not fully form, but her indomitable spirit and dedication to the sport have made her a Paralympic medalist at just 17 years old. Sheetal's incredible story began in 2019 at a youth event in Kishtwar, where her exceptional athletic abilities caught the attention of coaches from the Indian Army. Known for her ability to climb trees using only her legs, Sheetal's unique physical strength and determination were undeniable.

Recognizing her potential, the coaches initially tried to fit her with prosthetics but later found inspiration in Matt Stutzman, para-archer who shoots with his legs. Following an intense training regimen, Sheetal quickly mastered archery with her feet. In just 11 months, she was competing worldwide.

She made headlines at the 2022 Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, winning gold medals in mixed doubles and women's individual compound competitions. Her achievement not only gained her honours but also challenged society's views of the potential of para-athletes. Sheetal's popularity rose during the 2024 Paralympics in Paris, when she competed in the women's individual compound event.

With a personal best of 703 points, she was one point away from breaking the world record. Her performance was outstanding, keeping her in competition for the top position throughout the ranking process.

Although she nearly missed the world record, her consistency and determination earned her a spot among the world's finest archers. In January 2024, Sheetal's remarkable achievements were recognized when she was awarded the prestigious Arjuna Award, one of India's highest sports honours.

This recognition celebrated not just her success but also the broader significance of her journey—from a remote village to a global icon in para-archery. Behind Sheetal's triumph is a dedicated team that believed in her potential. Her coaches, Abhilasha Chaudhary and Kuldeep Vedwan, played a crucial role in her development with innovative training methods inspired by Matt Stutzman.

RAKESH KUMAR

Rakesh Kumar was born on 13 January, 1985 in Katra, Jammu & Kashmir. His father works as a carpenter whereas his mother is a housewife. In 2010, Rakesh met with an accident and as a result, both of his legs were paralysed. Ever since, Rakesh has remained on a wheelchair, and in the aftermath of the accident, Rakesh even considered committing suicide.

Years have passed since that accident and now Rakesh is one of the most noted athletes in India. Coach Kuldeep Vedwan discovered Rakesh, a raw talent, and nurtured him. In 2017, when an archery centre was established at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board Sports Complex, the coach invited him for a visit to raise awareness about the sport. Rakesh instantly developed an interest in archery and joined the very next day.

Rakesh has practiced archery on a regular basis ever since he took up the sport. Due to his financial crisis, the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board provided him with a monthly allowance under the sports scheme.

Rakesh went on to win several medals at the national level, prior to making a mark at the international stage. And those medals eventually ignited hopes in his coach, that Rakesh would become one of the brightest prospects in Indian archery.

PM, LG PRAISE THE DUO

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today hailed the team spirit demonstrated by athletes Sheetal Devi and Rakesh Kumar by winning a Bronze medal in the Mixed Team Compound Open Archery at the ongoing Paris Paralympics. Modi posted on X: “Teamwork triumphs! Congratulations to Sheetal Devi and Rakesh Kumar on winning the Bronze in Mixed Team Compound Open Archery. They have demonstrated remarkable dexterity and determination. India is delighted by this feat. #Cheer4Bharat” — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 2, 2024.

Lieutenant Manoj Sinha congratulated Sheetal Devi and Rakesh Kumar by winning Bronze in Mixed Team Compound Open Archery even at Paris Paralympics 2024. In a post on X , LG Sinha wrote, ” Sheetal Devi & Rakesh Kumar have brought glory to the nation and immense pride to J&K by winning Bronze in Mixed Team Compound Open Archery event at #ParisParalympics 2024. You inspire millions across the nation. Many congratulations on this remarkable achievement.”