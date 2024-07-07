back to top
Search
    IndiaUnion Home Ministry initiates disciplinary action against Kolkata CP, DCP for ‘Maligning’...
    India

    Union Home Ministry initiates disciplinary action against Kolkata CP, DCP for ‘Maligning’ Raj Bhavan

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Kolkata, July 7: The Union Home Ministry has initiated disciplinary action against Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal and a DCP for allegedly maligning the office of the West Bengal Governor by promoting and spreading canards, a central government official said.

    The Union ministry action came after West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose submitted a report to it regarding Goyal and Kolkata Police Deputy Commissioner (DCP) Central Indira Mukherjee, alleging that they were “functioning in a manner which is completely unbecoming of a public servant”, he said.

    Bose, in his report, submitted to the Home Minister in the last week of June, has highlighted the issues of Kolkata Police officers not allowing the victims of post-poll violence to meet him despite him giving them the requisite permission, he said.

    “The Union Home Ministry has initiated disciplinary action against IPS officers based on a detailed report submitted by Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose,” the official told PTI.

    The copies of the were sent to the state government on July 4, he added.

    The Bengal Governor also accused other police officers, posted at the Raj Bhavan, of promoting and encouraging concocted allegations by a woman employee during April-May 2024, the official added.

    “These IPS officers through their acts have not only tarnished the office of the Governor but also functioned in a manner which is completely unbecoming of a public servant. They have conveniently chosen to ignore the Conduct Rules,” he added.

     

    Previous article
    Poll for LS Speaker post sign of live, thriving democracy: Om Birla
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Poll for LS Speaker post sign of live, thriving democracy: Om Birla

    Northlines Northlines -
    KOTA/BUNDI, July 7:  An indication of a “live and...

    Weight loss drugs linked with increased risk of rare eye-blinding condition, study finds

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Jul 7: Popular weight loss drugs have...

    Jobless Growth: Congress slams Govt over ‘Accentuated Unemployment Crisis’

    Northlines Northlines -
    NEW DELHI, July 7:  The Congress on Sunday alleged...

    Chardham Yatra put on hold in view of heavy rain alert

    Northlines Northlines -
    Dehradun, Jul 7: The Chardham yatra was temporarily suspended...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Poll for LS Speaker post sign of live, thriving democracy: Om...

    Weight loss drugs linked with increased risk of rare eye-blinding condition,...

    Jobless Growth: Congress slams Govt over ‘Accentuated Unemployment Crisis’