Union Budget 2024 | PM Modi to address post-budget conference

New Delhi, Jul 29: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the inaugural session of “Journey Towards Viksit Bharat: A Post Union Budget 2024-25 Conference” here on Tuesday.



The conference is being organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and aims to present the outline for the government's larger vision for growth and the industry's role in this endeavour, his office said on Monday.

More than 1,000 participants from the industry, government, diplomatic community and think tanks, among others, will attend the conference in person while many others will connect virtually from various CII centres around the country and overseas. (Agencies)