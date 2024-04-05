UNHRC resolution: India votes in favour of Palestine

agencies

India has voted in favour of the UN Human Rights Council's Resolution, supporting the “right to self-determination for Palestinian people”, whereas it abstained from voting on the resolution on the “human rights situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and the obligation to ensure accountability and justice.”

The UNHRC on Thursday adopted a resolution on the human rights situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and the obligation to ensure accountability and justice.

The intergovernmental body shared a post on X, stating, “Draft resolution A/HRC/55/L.30 on the Human rights situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and the obligation to ensure accountability and justice was ADOPTED.”

A total of 13 countries abstained from voting, whereas, 28 countries supported it and six voted against the resolution.

India abstained from voting for the resolution, along with France, the Dominican Republic and Japan.

Countries that voted in favour of the resolution included Bangladesh, Brazil, China, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, the Maldives, Qatar, and South Africa, among others.

However, the US, along with five other countries, voted against the UNHRC resolutions on Israel and Palestine.

Meanwhile, the UNHRC adopted another resolution on the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination. India, however, voted to support the right to self-determination for the Palestinian people (statehood).