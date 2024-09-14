back to top
    Unemployment in J&K highest in 45 years: Congress
    JammuJammu KashmirToday's Stories

    Unemployment in J&K highest in 45 years: Congress

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    The Congress on Friday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of misleading people of Jammu and Kashmir on the issue of employment, claiming the Union Territory currently faces its highest unemployment rate in 45 years, ranking second highest in the country.

    “Contrary to claims by Union Minister Anurag Thakur and LG Manoj Sinha, Jammu and Kashmir ranks second in the country for unemployment with a rate of 28.2 per cent, as per the data,” AICC Media Coordinator, Dolly Sharma, told reporters here.

    Sharma claimed Jammu and Kashmir is going through an unemployment crisis as approximately 25 lakh youngsters are seeking .

    “BJP is making false claims on employment, while the reality is that J&K has the highest unemployment in the last 45 years and the second highest unemployment rate in the country under BJP regime,” she said.

    The Congress leader added that “our young women are particularly affected, facing the highest unemployment rate in the country at 48.6 per cent”.

    Since 2019, 65 per cent of government posts remain vacant across various departments, amid reports of recruitment scams, Sharma said, adding that “promises made by the UT administration post the state's downgrade have largely remained unfulfilled”.

    “Over 60,000 daily wage workers continue to earn a mere Rs. 300 per day for over 15 years, despite promises of regularisation,” Sharma said. “Many youths hoping for secure government jobs now find themselves in precarious contract-based roles.”

    AICC Media Coordinator for Jammu, Onika Mehrotra, highlighted instances of corruption and irregularities in government recruitments, pointing to cancelled selections and prolonged delays in regularising contract workers.

    “Following the abrogation of Article 370, BJP promised job opportunities and industrial growth, but these claims have not materialised,” Mehrotra said. “Instead, the issuance of 12,000 domicile certificates to non-natives has further compounded job challenges for local youths.”

    Responding to LG Manoj Sinha's claims of welfare initiatives, JKPCC Senior Vice President and Chief Spokesperson, Ravinder Sharma, criticised the administration's behaviour towards the vulnerable groups.

    “The elderly, handicapped, and widows have been forced to protest against inadequate pensions and other burdensome taxes. The administration has ignored their plight, necessitating urgent reforms,” Ravinder Sharma said.

    Responding to the BJP's criticism of the Congress-NC alliance, Ravinder Sharma questioned BJP's past alliances and accused them of aligning with separatist forces in Kashmir for political gain.

    “We counter BJP's attack on Congress for seat sharing with NC. BJP needs to answer as to what was common between BJP and PDP when it shared power with the latter and also with NC when they were part of NDA alliance. The BJP is in league with several separatists forces in Kashmir for the sake of power,” he said.

    Independent Candidate violates MCC; ARO Surankote seeks explanation
    Four soldiers injured in encounter in Kishtwar
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

