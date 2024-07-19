back to top
    Understanding the Severe Impact of the Chandipura Virus on Children and Effective Prevention Methods

    By: Northlines

    The lesser known Chandipura virus has been causing concern in Gujarat in recent weeks, with over 20 cases and two fatalities reported so far according to state authorities. What makes this viral illness particularly worrisome is its inclination towards affecting children under 15 years of age the most severely.

    Medical experts note that children's immature immune systems and rapid progression of symptoms increase their susceptibility. However, with timely care and protective measures, the impacts can be mitigated. According to a leading internal medicine specialist, while anyone can contract the virus, children are at heightened risk given factors such as their developing immunity and greater exposure through outdoor play.

    Transmitted via sandfly bites, initial signs include fever and headache which can escalate to seizures and confusion. The virus impacts the central nervous system, producing potentially life-threatening inflammation of the brain. Timely diagnosis and antiviral therapy are important yet often hampered by distance from well-equipped hospitals.

    There are sensible precautions both parents and communities can take. Applying effective insect repellents outdoors and dressing in fully covered clothing at dawn and dusk helps deter bites. Installing treated bed nets where sandflies are active safeguards vulnerable children. Managing potential breeding sites near homes also disrupts vector populations.

    Crucially, being aware of symptoms and promptly seeking medical help can make a difference. Improving healthcare infrastructure and strengthening vector control will help curb impacts, particularly for those most at risk. With vigilance and teamwork, we can protect our youth from vaccine-preventable diseases like the Chandipura virus.

    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

