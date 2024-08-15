back to top
    Understanding Groin Hernia, The Condition Olympic Medalist Neeraj Chopra Was Treated For

    's star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra recently underwent surgery to treat an inguinal hernia. While the hernia didn't impact his gold medal performance at the Tokyo , it is an issue that requires medical attention.

    An inguinal hernia occurs when abdominal contents like fatty tissue or part of the intestine push through a weak spot in the lower abdominal muscles into the groin area. This weak spot is usually where muscles hold tissues together. The abdominal cavity contains organs like the stomach, intestines, liver and kidneys. When pressure inside rises, it can cause body tissues and fatty tissue to push through weak spots in the abdominal wall muscles.

    Inguinal hernias are quite common, especially in men over 30. Strenuous activities that raise abdominal pressure like heavy lifting or coughing can contribute to their development. Obesity and family history are also risk factors. Symptoms include a bulge or lump in the groin area, usually on one side, that aggravates with standing or straining. Lifting this lump may reproduce the abdominal contents pushing through. Discomfort in the groin area or inner thigh can occur.

    Though not immediately life-threatening, inguinal hernias require medical care as they can lead to complications if neglected. Surgery is usually advised to repair the weak abdominal muscles and close the weak spot to prevent further protrusion of tissues. Laparoscopic or ‘keyhole' surgeries allow for quick recovery. Neeraj underwent successful surgery and will now focus on recovering in time for future competitions.

    Proper treatment prevents potential issues like intestinal obstruction from a loop of bowel pushing through. Regular exercise incorporating core strengthening along with weight management can help reduce future risk.

