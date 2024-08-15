back to top
    Discovering a Rare but Deadly Poxvirus Causing Mysterious Illnesses in Remote Parts of Central Africa

    A little-known poxvirus has been causing illnesses across parts of Central Africa for years, but it is only now gaining global attention. The disease, caused by the MPX strain of monkeypox virus, has been silently infecting humans living near rainforests where wildlife carry the pathogen.

    Monkeypox usually causes a mild, self-limiting illness in humans with symptoms including fever, rashes and lesions. However, ongoing outbreaks of the MPX variant in the Congo Basin region have resulted in hundreds of suspected cases and dozens of deaths in recent years. Scientists studying these outbreaks suggest the African strain may be more virulent than other known monkeypox variants.

    While monkeypox is not new, little is understood about the MPX strain that mainly circulates in remote parts of Central and West Africa with poor healthcare infrastructure and disease surveillance systems. Genome sequencing has revealed the MPX variant diverged from other clades thousands of years ago, indicating it has been independently spreading in the region for a long time.

    Experts urge heightened awareness and tracking of the MPX strain within Africa to better comprehend its transmission patterns and disease severity. With global travel, any spillover of this cryptic pathogen outside the continent also needs monitoring. Reigniting focus on the disease could help curb infections and save lives in affected communities that have suffered silently from its consequences for far too long.

