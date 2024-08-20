Underground terrorist hideout busted in J&K’s Rajouri

JAMMU, Aug 20: Security forces on Tuesday busted an underground terrorist hideout in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The well-build hideout was unearthed during a cordon and search operation by a joint party of police, Army and CRPF at Sagrawat forest in the Darhal area of the border district, the officials said.

They said a large quantity of daily use items including cooking gas, blankets and utensils were recovered from the hideout.

However, no one was arrested during the operation as the terrorists using the hideout managed to escape before the start of the search operation, the officials said.

They said security forces also busted a cave-type hideout in the Balotha area of Basantgarh in Udhampur district during an ongoing anti-terrorist operation.

Some food items were recovered from the abandoned hideout, the officials said.

The search operation in Basantgarh was intensified on Monday after terrorists opened fire on a joint patrol party of CRPF and police, killing an inspector-rank officer of the paramilitary force.