Search
Breaking NewsUnder strong Modi government, terrorists killed on their own turf: PM
Breaking NewsIndiaLatest News

Under strong Modi government, terrorists killed on their own turf: PM

By: Northlines

Date:

Rishikesh, Apr 11: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said under the “strong” BJP-led government at the Centre, the country’s security forces are eliminating terrorists on their own turf.

Addressing an election rally here, Modi said the echoes of ‘Phir Ek Baar Modi Sarkar’ were being heard across the country as people have seen the benefits of having a stable government.

“Enemies took advantage and terrorism spread whenever there were weak and unstable governments in the country. But under a strong Modi government, our forces are killing terrorists on their own turf,” Modi said.

The prime minister said he stopped the corrupt from looting the country and their anger against him was at its height.

He also asked the people of Uttarakhand to give a befitting reply to the Congress for talking about eliminating “Shakti” which is symbolised by the revered goddesses of Uttarakhand — Maa Dhari Devi and Jwalpa Devi. PTI ALM He also said the “weak” Congress governments in the past could not strengthen the border infrastructure.

Now roads and tunnels are being built along the borders, Modi said.

Previous article
India – Maldives Ties: All Hope Is Not Lost
Next article
Apple sends notifications to users in 92 countries, including India, about ‘mercenary spyware’
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

On Nijjar killing, Justin Trudeau tells public inquiry panel, ‘We have stood up for Canadians’

Northlines Northlines -
Ottawa, April 11Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau who testified...

Akali leader Sikander Maluka’s daughter-in-law Parampal Kaur joins BJP, likely to contest against Harsimrat Badal from Bathinda

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Apr 11: Parampal Kaur Sidhu, the daughter-in-law...

CBI arrests BRS leader K Kavitha in corruption case linked to Delhi liquor ‘scam’

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Apr 11: The CBI arrested Bharat Rasthra...

Apple sends notifications to users in 92 countries, including India, about ‘mercenary spyware’

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Apr 11: Tech giant Apple on Thursday...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

On Nijjar killing, Justin Trudeau tells public inquiry panel, ‘We have...

Akali leader Sikander Maluka’s daughter-in-law Parampal Kaur joins BJP, likely to...

CBI arrests BRS leader K Kavitha in corruption case linked to...