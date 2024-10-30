A prominent UN human rights official has renewed warnings about Israel's policies towards Palestinians, claiming they amount to “genocide”. Francesca Albanese, the UN's special rapporteur on human rights in the Palestinian territories, presented a new report raising grave concerns about Israel's long-term objectives.

In the report, Ms. Albanese asserts that Israel's goal appears to be the “complete removal or eradication of Palestinians from the land integral to their identity”. She points to Israel's actions, including the large-scale military operation in Gaza last year that resulted in massive casualties. Over 43,000 Palestinians lost their lives according to Gaza health authorities.

Ms. Albanese charges this offensive was “part of a systematic forced displacement and replacement of Palestinians”. She alleges that since its founding, Israel has treated Palestinians as an “encumbrance and threat to be eradicated”. Subjecting them to daily hardships, mass killings, incarceration and displacement in pursuit of sovereignty over all former Palestinian lands.

The UN expert has long caused controversy with her stinging criticisms of Israel. However, she reiterates the situation facing Palestinians amounts to “genocide” and risks expanding. Albania warns that without changes, this “tragedy will only continue unfolding”.

While Israel rejects these accusations, the report adds to international concern for millions of stateless Palestinians living under Israeli military occupation or as refugees. It remains to be seen if further UN action will be taken to address the ongoing human rights and humanitarian crisis.