    UBI’s U-Genius is back with an exciting and more challenging quiz prog for students

    By: Northlines

    Tawi: With its own branded Level Quiz Competition building strong momentum, Union bank of in its U-Genius 3.0 initiative, as of 22 September 2024 has completed events in 43 centres. The competition has witnessed a total participation of 11500+ teams with 3500+ schools already registered. The intensely competitive event for students from Standard 8 to 12 is scheduled across 48 cities in India including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Lucknow, Kolkata Ahmedabad, Chennai, Bangalore, Kochi etc. Winners of the City level contests will test their mettle against the best from all over India at the Grand Finale set to happen in November in Mumbai where the Bank is headquartered.The topics for the national quiz competitions covered General Knowledge, General Awareness and Banking & .The winners of the competition will receive a cash prize of Rs 2 Lakhs along with a certificate and trophy.With the response and enthusiasm for U-Genius 3.0 among the students, The Bank foresees Nation Building and Youth Empowerment.

