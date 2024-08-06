UAE and Thailand move to legalize Casino business in their countries

Indian policy makers are in two minds on deciding on the issue

By Arun Kumar Shrivastav

The Thailand government is pressing ahead with its plans to legalize land-based casinos within large entertainment venues, a government spokesperson said last month. Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has reportedly asked the country's finance ministry to draft a comprehensive bill to provide the legal foundation for casino firms to set up and run their business. The initiative is expected to make Thailand a more attractive tourism destination among foreign tourists. The spokesperson informed that Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat will lead the preparation of the bill. As per the government estimates, integrated entertainment complexes with casinos will generate $328 million in the first year of their operations.

The Thailand government's casino push comes in the wake of United Arab Emirates' (UAE) announcing legal frameworks for casinos to operate within its jurisdiction. The country awarded the first lottery license on Sunday and simultaneously launched the website of General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority (GCGRA). It details rules and regulations for the gaming industry including casinos. GCGRA allows gaming companies to set up casinos in exclusive entertainment zones. The application form available on the GCGRA site allows applicants to choose venues for their business from all seven emirates. It means soon casinos could be available in several locations across UAE.

“The launch of the UAE Lottery is a pivotal event that not only marks the establishment of a disciplined world-class regulatory framework for lottery activities but also underscores our commitment to nurturing a secure and enriched commercial gaming environment in the UAE,” said Jim Murren, chairman of the GCGRA, in a press release.

The first casino in the UAE is expected to open at the Wynn Resorts at under-construction Wynn Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah, in 2027. Wynn Resorts is building its first beachfront resort on a stunning 62-hectare island in the Arabian Gulf. The project, a collaboration with Marjan and RAK Hospitality Holding, is set to become the Middle East and North Africa region's inaugural integrated gaming resort.

Japan and Singapore have already legalized gambling and casinos, making the space, with Thailand joining the race, competitive. For Indian tourists who visit Thailand in large number will find casinos an added attraction. As of now, Las Vegas in the United States and Macau in China are two large casino-centric cities providing a wide array of entertainment services.

India has a half-baked puritan view on gambling and casinos. While gambling is illegal in most parts of the country, online gaming apps make their way to common users. Existing inspection and surveillance infrastructure available to regulators and law enforcement agencies often fall short to meet the challenges posed by new and emerging technologies. The case of online gaming falls in this category. Despite a ban on gaming apps, they continue to make their presence felt with regular reports of frauds and scams stemming from these sources.

Creating an efficient regulatory environment where gaming apps can function legally can be the right thing in today's technology-driven world where simple policing doesn't work. Like Macau or Las Vegas, India can have its own sin city. By simply refusing to accept, our instincts for sins don't vanish. They appear, nevertheless, in an unwanted manner like scams and frauds. By regulating them, the government can earn revenues and users will have legal recourse in case of scams.

The government's concern may be that allowing gaming apps will expose the poor and middle-class people to gambling, which can produce unhealthy results. But what is wrong if these entertainment avenues are available to the upper middle-class and the rich. While online gaming can take its time, land-based casinos in specially created entertainment zones can certainly be a good idea. A casino destination doesn't make the entire country gambling. It acts as a lighthouse for the people of certain hobbies to know that India too exists in their scheme of things.

It can spur tourism activities, generate new jobs, and bring foreign investments. It will give the realty business a new dimension. As of now, the real estate business doesn't know what to do beyond selling residential and commercial space. In the UAE, they are creating islands in the middle of the sea to establish resorts, entertainment zones and casinos. The people visiting these facilities are mostly going to be international travellers and tourists.

Prohibition in certain parts of the country has not removed drinking habits or illegal supply and consumption of liquor. In Bangladesh where prohibition is in place for a long time and the economy is relatively on a sound footing, people are not happy with the government. It's because the country doesn't' enjoy the same high self-esteem as neighbouring India or China. Allowing things that help in socializing can give people some relief from the drudgery of earning and paying bills and taxes. IPA