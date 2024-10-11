back to top
    Two Aginveers killed as shell from Indian field gun explodes in Nashik

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    NASHIK, Oct 11: Two Agniveers were killed when a shell from an Indian field gun exploded during firing practice at the Artillery Centre in Maharashtra's Nashik district, police said on Friday.
    The incident occurred at the Artillery Centre in the Nashik Road area on Thursday afternoon, an official said.

    Agniveers Gohil Vishwaraj Singh (20) and Saifat Shit (21) were killed in the blast, he said.
    A team of Agniveers was firing an Indian field gun when one of the shells exploded. The duo sustained injuries and were taken to MH Hospital, Deolali, where they were pronounced dead, the official said.

    Based on a complaint by Havildar Ajit Kumar, a case of accidental death has been registered with the Deolali Camp police, and further investigations are on, he said.

    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

