    Twin Encounters Between Security Forces, Terrorists In J&K's Kulgam; Soldier Martyred
    Jammu Kashmir

    Twin Encounters Between Security Forces, Terrorists In J&K’s Kulgam; Soldier Martyred

    SRINAGAR, July 6: A soldier lost his life as security forces and terrorists were engaged in gunfights at two places in Kulgam district of and on Saturday, officials said.

    The first gunfight took place in Modergam village of the south Kashmir district after security forces launched a cordon and search operation there following specific inputs about the presence of terrorists, the officials said.
    The terrorists opened fire at the security forces and an encounter broke out.
    The officials said a soldier of the Indian Army sustained fatal injuries in the exchange of fire.
    In another gunfight, contact with terrorists was established in the Frisal Chinnigam area of Kulgam.
    “Police and security forces are on job. Further details shall follow,” Kashmir Zone Police said in a post on X.

    CS Atal Dulloo Assesses Progress On Smart City Works, Other Schemes Of H&UDD
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

