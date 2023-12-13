TVS Eurogrip exhibits latest Construction range of tyres at EXCON 2023

NL Corresspondent

Jammu Tawi: TVS Eurogrip, one of India's leading manufacturers & exporters of two-wheeler, three-wheeler and Off-Highway Tyres, exhibited their latest offerings at EXCON 2023, South Asia's largest construction equipment exhibition.Globally available TVS Eurogrip's flagship products for the construction segment were displayed at Hall 4, A11 & A12, Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC), Bengaluru.Tyres for a wide range of applications like soil compactors, skid steer loaders, back hoe loaders, industrial tractors, wheel loaders, dump trucks, motor graders were showcased at the show.Speaking about the participation in the 12th edition of EXCON 2023, S Mathan Babu – Vice President, OHT Sales & Marketing, TVS Eurogrip said, “TVS Eurogrip is excited to be part of this mega expo, it is a great opportunity for us to showcase our portfolio and engage in knowledge sharing with industry experts. India is a potential market for construction range of tyres and we are well equipped to meet the wide range of requirements.”More than 1400 exhibitors, including 350 from abroad, have displayed their products and services in the 3,00,000 sq metres area. EXCON 2023, which began on December 12th, will go on till December 16th, 2023. Organized by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), EXCON 2023 is sure to attract more than 80,000 visitors.