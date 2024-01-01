Tura Link, Meghalaya’s gateway to Digital Prosperity: Sangma

NL Correspondent

Jammu Tawi: In a significant leap towards enhancing digital connectivity, the Government of Meghalaya is delighted to announce the successful commissioning of the Tura Link, providing a robust 100 Mbps internet connection. This groundbreaking initiative, spearheaded by the Information Technology & Communication (IT & C) Department, marks a pivotal step in the state's ambitious ‘Last Mile Connectivity' project.The Last Mile Connectivity project is designed to extend internet accessibility to the farthest corners of Meghalaya, ensuring that every citizen can benefit from the advantages of a digitally connected world. The recent achievement of establishing a 100 Mbps link to Tura serves as a proof of concept for the state's commitment to foster connectivity across the regions, keeping aside the challenges that state's geography brings. Hon'ble Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “This milestone achievement in Tura is a significant stride towards realizing the vision of a digitally connected Meghalaya. We are committed to ensuring that the benefits of the digital age reach every citizen, and the Last Mile Connectivity project is a crucial step in that direction. I commend the efforts of the IT & C Department, Powertel, and MeECL for their dedication in making this vision a reality. The Government of Meghalaya looks forward to further collaborations as it continues to work towards transforming the digital landscape of the state, fostering economic growth, and enhancing the overall quality of life for our people”.Pravin Bakshi, Commissioner & Secretary, IT & Communications Department, Government of Meghalaya, said, “The absence of reliable internet in Garo Hills posed significant challenges, affecting essential tasks and hindering sectors like education and healthcare. The Tura Link, part of the Last Mile Connectivity project, has now eradicated these issues. With 100 Mbps connectivity, residents can download crucial documents, businesses operate efficiently, and transactions, including bill payments will be seamless. This initiative, spearheaded by the IT & Communications Department, not only bridges the digital gap but propels socio-economic development in Garo Hills.”The State IT Department and Powertel collaborated to successfully complete a Proof of Concept (PoC) that delivered 100 Mbps internet connectivity to Tura. This was made possible by leveraging the Optical Ground Wire (OPGW) on the transmission lines of Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited (MeECL).