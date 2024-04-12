Truecaller launches web app for desktop accessibility of its caller ID and spam blocking features

Truecaller, the popular caller ID and spam blocking app, has expanded beyond smartphones with the launch of its new web app. Dubbed “Truecaller for Web”, the new offering allows Android users to sync their Truecaller experience across laptops and PCs for the first time.

The web version mirrors key Truecaller features on a larger screen. Users can identify unknown callers, block spam calls and messages, and access their call and message history all through a browser. Setup is simple – users scan a QR code using the Truecaller mobile app to link their account.

Truecaller continues expanding access to its 360-degree communication solution with the new web launch. From smartphones, the platform is now accessible from any laptop or desktop, maintaining users' privacy and call/message histories in real-time. The cross-device functionality ensures important call and message insights travel with users everywhere.

The directory search and spam blocking that Truecaller is renowned for also make the jump to PCs and laptops. Users can search for contacts and business info from any computer. Truecaller's industry-leading identification of spam and scam calls protects desktop users as well.

Truecaller aims to bring its entire feature set to new desktop users with an intuitive and easy-to-use web interface. Staying ahead of the competition, the platform now delivers a seamless communication experience across all devices. With Truecaller for Web, desktop access to the popular caller ID service is now readily available.