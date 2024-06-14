Truck-Bus Collision in Ludhiana Leaves 17 Injured

A group of migrant workers and their families traveling to Punjab endured a harrowing experience after their bus was involved in a collision with a truck. According to local police reports, the accident took place late Thursday evening on a road near the city of Ludhiana.

The bus was transporting laborers from the state of Bihar, along with women and children, who were headed to resume their jobs in different parts of Punjab. Initial investigations reveal that a truck crashed into the side of the bus, resulting in multiple injuries among the passengers.

District authorities rushed the injured victims, totaling 17 people, to the local civil hospital for emergency medical treatment. Two of those hurt sustained serious wounds based on initial examinations. Police officials are working to determine the precise cause of the accident and whether any safety protocols were violated.

Officer Gurinder Singh, overseeing the case, shared that the migrant workers were engaged in various occupations across Punjab prior to returning to their hometown for a period. They were in the process of traveling back to resume their livelihoods when Thursday's unfortunate incident took place. Further updates on the condition of those injured and ongoing investigations into the crash are expected in the coming days.