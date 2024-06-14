back to top
Search
Latest NewsTruck-Bus Collision in Ludhiana Leaves 17 Injured
Latest NewsLead NewsPunjab

Truck-Bus Collision in Ludhiana Leaves 17 Injured

By: Northlines

Date:

A group of migrant workers and their families traveling to endured a harrowing experience after their bus was involved in a collision with a truck. According to local police reports, the accident took place late Thursday evening on a road near the city of Ludhiana.

The bus was transporting laborers from the state of Bihar, along with women and children, who were headed to resume their in different parts of Punjab. Initial investigations reveal that a truck crashed into the side of the bus, resulting in multiple injuries among the passengers.

District authorities rushed the injured victims, totaling 17 people, to the local civil hospital for emergency medical treatment. Two of those hurt sustained serious wounds based on initial examinations. Police officials are working to determine the precise cause of the accident and whether any safety protocols were violated.

Officer Gurinder Singh, overseeing the case, shared that the migrant workers were engaged in various occupations across Punjab prior to returning to their hometown for a period. They were in the process of traveling back to resume their livelihoods when Thursday's unfortunate incident took place. Further updates on the condition of those injured and ongoing investigations into the crash are expected in the coming days.

Previous article
Adani Group’s Ambuja Cement buys Penna Cement for over Rs 10,000 crore to boost capacity
Next article
Vodafone Idea secures Rs 2,458 crore from key partners to strengthen telecom infrastructure
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Study Finds Men Prefer Their Meat Medium-Rare, Consume More Than Women

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann plans stay in Jalandhar ahead of key...

Hunter Biden Plans to Withdraw Lawsuit Against Former NYC Mayor Rudy...