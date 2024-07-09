Trisha Krishnan shines as a beacon of hope in the mystery thriller series ‘Brinda’

Trisha Krishnan Shines as the Beacon of Hope in Mystery Thriller Series ‘Brinda’

The intriguing teaser for Trisha Krishnan’s upcoming mystery thriller web series ‘Brinda’ was recently released, giving viewers a glimpse into the compelling narrative. Directed by Surya Manoj Vangala and featuring an talented cast including Indrajith Sukumaran, the teaser sets the stage for an emotional rollercoaster filled with thrills and suspense.

The teaser opens with a disturbing scene, showing a young girl beingtied down and subject to a strange ritual involving chanting and liquids being poured on her head as she cries in fear. As the visuals switch between shots of sorrow and fear, a voice reminds us that though anger and hatred exist, we must fight such emotions with goodness and ensure it does not fade away.

The tagline reveals Trisha Krishnan’s character Brinda serves as the ray of hope in even the darkest of times. Written and helmed by director Vangala, Brinda also stars prominent actors like Jaya Prakash and Aamani in pivotal roles, with Padmavathi Malladi contributing to the script. Vangala expresses his excitement at bringing such a compelling story to audiences and introducing them to Brinda, a layered character that evolves unexpectedly.

Trisha Krishnan takes on her first ever web series leading role in this suspenseful drama. The teaser promises an emotional journey and edge-of-the-seat thrills as secrets unravel. With its talented cast and crew, along with a strong female protagonist, Brinda is poised to set a new benchmark and captivate viewers when it premieres on SonyLIV this August.