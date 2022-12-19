TRF threatens KPs yet again of targeted killing

Srinagar, Dec 18: The Resistance Front, a terror affiliate of

Pakistan-backed terrorist organization Lashkar-e-Taiba, has once

again threatened Kashmiri Pandits on Sunday. 'The Resistance

Front has issued a fresh warning about 'targeted killing' of

Kashmiri Pandit employees working under the Prime Minister's rehabilitation package.

Sharing a government order dated December 14, terrorist organization 'The Resistance Front' said, "These

employees are working at the behest of the central government. They will soon be targeted." The latest

threat comes in the wake of the release of a hitlist of 56 Kashmiri Pandit employees by the Lashkar-affiliated

terror outfit. Earlier also two similar threats were given.

After the targeted killing by terrorists in J&K, Kashmiri Pandit employees working in the Valley have been

transferred to Jammu under the Prime Minister's Rehabilitation Package. Along with this, more than 200

employees are protesting and demanding transfer.

9 Kashmiri Pandits killed in J&K in 3 years

9 Kashmiri Pandits have been killed in terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir since 2020, Rajya Sabha, the

Upper House of the Parliament, said on Wednesday. Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said

that four Kashmiri Pandits were killed this year and as many were killed in 2021. Whereas in 2020 a

Kashmiri Pandit was murdered.

MoS Nityanand Rai also told the Lok Sabha that 2,639 government jobs have been given to Kashmiri

migrants under the Prime Minister's Development Package (PMDP) 2015. Apart from this, he said that the

Jammu and Kashmir administration has launched a portal on 7 September 2021 to address the problems of

Kashmiri migrants.