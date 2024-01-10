Transport strike partially hits Kashmir

Srinagar, Jan 9: Public transport in Kashmir was in disarray on Tuesday as a section of transporters began a two-day ‘Steering Chodo Andolan'.

The transporters are seeking rollback of penal provisions introduced by the Centre regarding hit-and-run cases.

On Tuesday, the majority of inter district public transport was off the roads in Kashmir and commuters turned to alternate options.

The transporters also staged a protest in Baramulla town. “We appeal to the union government to the rollback penal provisions regarding hit-and-run cases,” said Vice president of All Kashmir Transporters' Confederation, Irshad Ahmed.

The effect of the transport strike was, however, less in Srinagar. The transport associations were divided over the two day strike call in Kashmir.

On Monday, while the Chairman All Kashmir Transporters' Confederation had extended its support to the strike call given by transporters in Maharashtra, New Delhi and other states', the Kashmir Transport Welfare Association on the other hand didn't support the strike.