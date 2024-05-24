Transfers and Postings: Anayat Ali Choudhary Transferred and Posted as SSP Kathua

Jammu, May 24: Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Anayat Ali Choudhary was Friday appointed as the new Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kathua.

The order to this effect was issued by the Home Department J&K.

“In the interest of administration, it is hereby ordered that Shri Anayat Ali Choudhary, IPS, AIG (Procurement) PHQ, is transferred and posted as SSP Kathua, vice Shri Shiv Deep Singh Jamwal, who shall await further posting at Police headquarters, till further orders,” the order read