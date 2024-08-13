Tragic Road Accident Claims Lives of Two Brothers in Hoshiarpur, Punjab

A deadly road accident has left two brothers dead in Hoshiarpur district of Punjab. According to police reports, the tragic incident occurred on Monday night when the duo was returning to their village on a motorcycle after picking up their sibling.

The brothers, 48-year-old Mangal Singh and his son Sandeep, were on their way back to Chotala village along with Mangal's 50-year-old brother Jinder Singh. As they were travelling on the road, an unidentified vehicle rammed into their two-wheeler from behind. The high-impact collision resulted in grievous injuries to all three riders.

While Mangal and Sandeep succumbed to their injuries on the spot, Jinder Singh suffered serious injuries and had to be rushed to a hospital for emergency medical care. The offending vehicle fled the scene immediately after the crash, leaving no clues behind.

Police officials from the local Bhunga Police Post are investigating the matter. They are closely examining CCTV footage obtained from cameras installed in the area to identify and trace the four-wheeler involved in the fatal accident. Further details on the vehicle and its driver are awaited as the search operations continue.

This tragic incident has left the family and village community in a state of deep sorrow and shock. May the departed souls rest in peace. Stricter enforcement of traffic rules is the need of the hour to prevent such heartbreaking road accidents in future.