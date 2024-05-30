Tragedy Strikes Akhnoor as Bus Plunges into Gorge, Leaving 21 Dead and 69 Injured in J&K

President Murmu, LG Sinha express grief, condole loss of lives in the incident

SRINAGAR, May 30: At least 21 persons were killed and 69 injured after a bus with pilgrims onboard fell into a deep gorge in Chungi Morh area of Akhnoor in Jammu district on Thursday afternoon, officials said.

An official said that the ​bus was on way from Hathras in Uttar Pradesh to Shiv Khori area of Reasi district when it met with an accident.

He said that the bus fell around 200 meters into a deep gorge, following which a rescue operation was launched and injured persons were evacuated to hospital.

Block Medical Officer Akhnoor, Muhammad Saleem Khan said that 21 were brought dead to hospital and around 69 were injured. “The critically injured have been referred to GMC jammufor specialized treatment,” he said.

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu expressed grief over the incident. “Pained beyond words to learn about the loss of lives in a bus accident in Akhnoor near Jammu. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. I wish speedy recovery of the injured,” she said in a post on X.

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha called the incident as “heart-rending” and said that the administration is providing all possible support.

“The bus accident in Akhnoor, Jammu is heart-rending. I condole the loss of lives and pray to the almighty to give the bereaved families the strength to bear the irreparable loss. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. The administration is providing all possible assistance to the bereaved families and is also extending medical facilities to those who have been injured,” he said in a post on X.