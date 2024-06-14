Tragedy Strikes a Punjab Family: Sole Breadwinner Perishes in Kuwait Fire

The residents of Salempur village in Punjab's Hoshiarpur district are mourning the tragic loss of one of their own – 62-year-old Himat Rai – who perished in last week's deadly fire in Kuwait. Rai was the lone supporter of his family, which now finds itself in a difficult position after losing their primary source of income.

According to information provided by officials and relatives, Rai had been living and working in Kuwait for over three decades, employed as a foreman in a fabrication department. He would regularly send money home to care for his wife, two married daughters and teenage son. His family had come to rely on Rai's earnings to pay for everyday needs as well as future expenses like his son's education.

Tragically, Rai was among the 49 people who lost their lives in the massive fire that broke out at a crowded residential building in Kuwait's Mangaf area on June 12th. Most of the victims were low-wage migrant workers from South Asia and the Middle East residing in the cramped, partitioned facility.

Officials confirmed that Rai perished in the inferno, leaving his family in India devastated. His distraught kin recall their last conversation with him just a day before the fire. With Rai gone, his family now struggles with the uncertainty of supporting themselves. His hardworking nature and role as the family's sole provider will be sorely missed.

The circumstances of Rai's death have highlighted the vulnerabilities of migrant laborers based in Gulf countries. With limited housing options and lack of regulations, overcrowded living spaces exacerbate the risks these workers face. Rai's demise is a reminder of the humane treatment all individuals deserve, regardless of nationality or occupation.

As Rai's family mourns the loss of their dedicated breadwinner, they seek closure as well as assistance during this difficult time. The support of officials and Rai's employer can help provide closure and ease their financial troubles in the days ahead.