Tragedy Strikes: 98 Lives Lost During Sacred Haj Pilgrimage
Tragedy Strikes: 98 Lives Lost During Sacred Haj Pilgrimage

Date:

NEW DELHI, June 21:  Ninety-eight Indians have died during the annual Muslim pilgrimage of Haj to Mecca, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday.
  MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said total deaths of Indians in the entire Haj period last year were 187.
“This year, 1,75000 Indian pilgrims visited Mecca for Haj. The Haj period is from May 9 to July 22. This year, till now, 98 deaths have been reported,” he said.
“The deaths have been due to natural causes, chronic illnesses, and old age. Six people died on the day of Arafat and four were accident-related deaths,” Jaiswal said at his weekly media briefing.
The MEA spokesperson was responding to a question on the deaths of Indians during Haj.
J&K: CDPOs and Supervisors Shake up!
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

